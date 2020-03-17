Home Sports Tom Brady free agency rumors: the Buccaneers' "expected landing spot,quot; after QB...

Tom Brady free agency rumors: the Buccaneers' "expected landing spot,quot; after QB leaves the Patriots

By
Lisa Witt
Tom Brady appears to be on the verge of bringing his talent to Tampa after announcing Tuesday morning that he would no longer play for the Patriots.

The 42-year-old quarterback is looking for a contract with an average annual value of $ 30 million, according to NFL.com, and various reports indicate that it is only a matter of time before an agreement is reached.

If Brady really signs with the Buccaneers, he would be greeted by one of the most talented receiving groups he has ever been able to work with. Tampa Bay already boasts of being Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and the team would be looking at a wide receiver in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brady was not near his best form last season, but he was still above average, shooting 24 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. His six Super Bowl rings and his vast postseason experience are the main reason for Tampa Bay's interest; The Buccaneers have not made the playoffs since 2007.

Tampa Bay also re-signed pass riders Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Lawson this week.

