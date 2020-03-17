Tom Brady free agency rumors: the Buccaneers' "expected landing spot,quot; after QB leaves the Patriots

%MINIFYHTML366dee31970d1582c5f83e5712edb26511% %MINIFYHTML366dee31970d1582c5f83e5712edb26512%

Tom Brady appears to be on the verge of bringing his talent to Tampa after announcing Tuesday morning that he would no longer play for the Patriots.

%MINIFYHTML366dee31970d1582c5f83e5712edb26513% %MINIFYHTML366dee31970d1582c5f83e5712edb26514%

The 42-year-old quarterback is looking for a contract with an average annual value of $ 30 million, according to NFL.com, and various reports indicate that it is only a matter of time before an agreement is reached.

Tampa is the expected landing place for Tom Brady, except for any unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington. There is no officially announced signing or announcement date, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

With the #Loaders outside the race the #Bucs The offer to QB Tom Brady is believed to be approximately $ 30 million per year. They are the only known team bidding. Tampa Bay has been confident all day and for good reason. While we wait for the announcement from Tom Brady officials, all eyes are on tuberculosis. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

If Brady really signs with the Buccaneers, he would be greeted by one of the most talented receiving groups he has ever been able to work with. Tampa Bay already boasts of being Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and the team would be looking at a wide receiver in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brady was not near his best form last season, but he was still above average, shooting 24 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. His six Super Bowl rings and his vast postseason experience are the main reason for Tampa Bay's interest; The Buccaneers have not made the playoffs since 2007.

Tampa Bay also re-signed pass riders Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Lawson this week.