Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots!

Tom Brady has been a part of the New England Patriots throughout his NFL career. However, on Tuesday morning everything changed when he announced that he would not return to the team next season.

Tom released a statement on social media thanking his fans and teammates when he revealed the big news.

In his statement, he said: “I wanted to thank all the amazing Patriots fans and fans. Ma has been my home for twenty years. They really have been the happiest two decades I could have imagined in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming, I wish all players could experience it. My kids were born and raised here and you always hugged this California kid like yours. "

He continued: “I tried to represent ourselves in the best and most honorable way, and fought hard with my teammates to help achieve victory and victory even in the most serious situations. You opened your heart to me and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me. "

According to ESPNTom will officially hit the league's open market on Wednesday, but could reach a deal with another team on Tuesday when players and teams negotiate the deals.

A league source reportedly told ESPN that the 6x Super Bowl champion has not made a decision on where he will play, but is weighing his options.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft He spoke after Tom's announcement and said to ESPN's Mike Reiss, "Tommy started contact last night and came. We had a positive and respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do whatever is at his best. self-interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son. "

Source: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28915341/tom-brady-says-goodbye-patriots-social-media

