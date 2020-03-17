Tom Brady announces he will leave the Patriots

Tom brady He just made an important announcement about the future of his football career.

The iconic quarterback took to social media Tuesday morning to announce that he will leave his team, the New England Patriots. In his statement, Brady thanked his teammates, his coach, Bill Belichick, and the entire organization during the last 20 years of his life.

"Although my soccer journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate all that we have accomplished and am grateful for our incredible accomplishments on the TEAM," Brady wrote in his statement. "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to meet them all and to have the memories that we have created together."

Brady captioned his post, "FOREVER A PATRIOT,quot;.

The athlete's future with the team has been in the air for months, and many sports fans wonder if Brady would stay or leave the Patriots. Brady had remained silent about the decision until today.