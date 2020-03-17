Tom Brady announces he is leaving the New England Patriots

It has been revealed that one of the most successful alliances in the history of sports in the United States has come to an end. Tom Brady leaves the New England Patriots.

He posted the announcement on his social media account, making sure to offer his thanks to everyone who has supported him.

Take a look at the posts Brady shared on his IG account below.

A follower said: Champ Champion of Blessings. I can't wait to see the next chapter, "and another fan posted this:" It was an honor and a privilege to even sit next to your great friend, thanks for everything. 🙏🏾🏆💍🐐 ’

The Rock skipped the comments and said: ‘Spoken like a true and grateful leader. I hate to see you leave, but support you wherever you go, brother 🥃 ’

Someone else said, "It's very interesting. I was watching Two Bills 30 for 30 and it made me think of you and Belichick doing the same thing in 10 years. All the best for you! & # 39;

A fan said to him, ‘Thanks for all you did for us Tom. You are a living legend and always a great role model for all the children of the patriot nation. "

Brady published another post:

Someone said to him: No Don't worry about anything but you and the head of your family! He has been a man of pleasure. Thanks for being the way you are. Not even the QB but just the man you are. You are a wife and children, you have an amazing person to call your father and husband. Until we meet again boss! "

He also received the following message: ‘The best teammate, leader and competitor of our generation … and also a great friend. #family. & # 39;

Another follower said to him, "You are the GOAT in every way! As a friend, father, role model and soccer player! I can't wait to see what the next TB will be."

A follower said: '20 seasons of gratitude and determination. ❤️ #ForeverNewEngland ".

Everyone offered their support and sent Brady best wishes.



