Tom Brady agrees to deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL sources say | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLcc72b1679daf93052f1e97a6eea167ee11% %MINIFYHTMLcc72b1679daf93052f1e97a6eea167ee12%





Tom Brady is a free agent for the first time in his career.

%MINIFYHTMLcc72b1679daf93052f1e97a6eea167ee13% %MINIFYHTMLcc72b1679daf93052f1e97a6eea167ee14%

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady agreed in principle to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple sources.

%MINIFYHTMLcc72b1679daf93052f1e97a6eea167ee15% %MINIFYHTMLcc72b1679daf93052f1e97a6eea167ee16%

The Bucs appear to have won the race to sign the six-time Super Bowl winner, with a deal in the region of $ 30 million (£ 25 million) per year that is understood to have been agreed.

After announcing his departure from the Patriots on social media on Tuesday, Brady's most likely destinations were considered the Bucs and Los Angeles Chargers, seeking to replace Philip Rivers after he agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis. Colts.

But after Jim Trotter of NFL Media revealed that the Chargers believed they were out of the game, various sources have reported that a deal between Brady and the Bucs is nearing completion.

Texans trade Hopkins for cardinals The Houston Texans are trading star catcher DeAndre Hopkins with the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson.

"With the Chargers out of the race, the Bucs' offer to QB Tom Brady is believed to be approximately $ 30 million per year," NFL NetworkIan Rapoport tweeted. "They are the only team known to bid.

"Tampa Bay has been confident all day and for good reason.

"To be clear: former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Bucs, the source said. It is believed to be approximately $ 30 million per year."

The move would mark a new era for the 42-year-old man after 20 years in New England, while raising further questions about Jameis Winston's future in Tampa.

1:36 We take a look at some of the Super Bowls winning moments and drives won by Tom Brady. We take a look at some of the Super Bowls winning moments and drives won by Tom Brady.

Brady announced his departure on social media on Tuesday, thanking the Patriots and revealing that his soccer trip & # 39; would take place elsewhere & # 39 ;.

"For all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization … I could not be the man I am today without the relationships that have allowed me to build with you. " he wrote.

5:42 Tom Brady and Bill Belichick discuss their on and off field relationship that has seen the New England Patriots win numerous Super Bowls Tom Brady and Bill Belichick discuss their on and off field relationship that has seen the New England Patriots win numerous Super Bowls

"Our team has always set a high standard in professional sports and I know they will continue to do exactly that. Although my soccer journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate all that we have accomplished and am grateful for our incredible accomplishments on the TEAM."

"MA (Massachusetts) has been my home for 20 years. They have truly been the happiest two decades I could have imagined in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England."

"The support has been overwhelming. I wish all players could experience it. I can't thank them enough for the support of our team. The crowded training grounds and sold-out stadiums are mostly the victory parades. I've been so blessed to share them with you all. "

Cousins ​​and Vikings agree to two-year extension The Minnesota Vikings are signing quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​for a new two-year contract extension.

Brady, who was drafted in Michigan with 199 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft, lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy on six of his nine career trips to the Super Bowl, the last in 2018 with the victory over the Los Angeles Rams. .

The three-time MVP in the league endured a difficult year shooting an exhausted receiving corps in 2019, finishing with 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdowns before meeting as part of the Patriots' first playoff outing in 10 years at hand. by the Tennessee Titans during the wild card. Weekend.