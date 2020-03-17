Toilet paper makers think we're all crazy, and we probably are – BGR

Toilet paper quickly became a hot item for preparers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturers cannot explain the hoarding mindset and are now urging consumers to stop stocking up on toilet paper.

Toilet paper orders have soared, and manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand.

The coronavirus pandemic has already taught us a lot about ourselves, and not everything is good. Shortly after it became clear that we had a real problem on our hands, the hoarding of basic consumer goods caused a shortage of things that we shouldn't be dealing with shortages. One of those things is toilet paper.

Why do people stock up on toilet paper? That is a question that even toilet paper manufacturers cannot answer. In fact, it seems that the people who make the toilet paper are completely baffled by the purchasing decisions made in supermarkets and department stores around the world.

How CNN Reports, CEO Tom Sellars of Sellars Absorbent Materials, a company that produces a variety of paper materials, including toilet paper, cannot understand the rush to stock up on toilet paper.

"If you ask me why everyone is grabbing toilet paper, I really can't explain it," Sellars said. "It's not like we're suddenly using more. But increased demand could strain the supply chain."

It's that tension in the supply chain that is leaving empty shelves in the United States and abroad. Other major toilet paper manufacturers have noted that their orders have skyrocketed, and while they are doing their best to increase production and ship more toilet paper than they normally do, they simply cannot meet the growing demand.

Meanwhile, the American Forest & Paper Association, which represents companies that make paper products, says its members are doing their best, despite the strange circumstances.

"Members of the American Forest & Paper Association (AF,amp;PA) are committed to the safety of our workforce and our end users," AF,amp;PA President Heidi Brock said in a statement. "This situation is very dynamic and changes daily, and the industry is working diligently to respond to the increase in demand for tissue products due to purchases of coronavirus (COVID-19). Rest assured that tissue paper products continue to be produced and shipped, as well as 52 weeks each year as part of a global market. "

Some companies publicly urge consumers to be aware of exactly what they are doing. Hoarding toilet paper probably doesn't make sense, and the increased tension in the supply chain makes it difficult for others to get the products they need.

If it comes to that, people should absolutely prepare for social estrangement and eventual closure, but having 200 rolls of toilet paper in their cabinet won't prevent them from getting sick, and we should do our best to keep an eye on each other during these strange times.

Image Source: Mint Images / Shutterstock