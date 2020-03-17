Tia Mowry-Hardrict, 41, looks eternal in the photo where she is dressed as her "Sister Sister,quot; character. Is a reboot approaching?

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has decided to go back in time, and fans are baffled.

The actress and businesswoman took social media, and shared an amazing photo where she dresses as the character she used to play in the hit series, Sister sister.

Tamera Mowry-Housley's twin sister, 41, looked timeless in her denim overalls, matching hat, colorful blouse, and long curly hair.

Fans congratulated her and were quick to ask her if there was a reboot on the way. A fan shared, "Okkayyy, so you just decided you won't get old, right?! Beautiful! ❤️"

Another social media user stated, “This is what kids should be looking at! They are too fast these days. You look beautiful Tia hasn't aged a day. "

This supporter revealed: "Now everyone sees how different we have become to be, sista! Sista !! Crazy … he looks the same as he did in the 90s."

This person stated: "I used to wear hats thinking I was Blossom and #sistersister

Don't tell us like that aunt you said that sister sister was not coming back 😩 WAIT, is this for birthday? Love it!! Do I smell a reboot with twin boys?

This sponsor asked, “Is the reboot happening? OMG that would brighten my day! You guys should do the Tik Tok, flip the switch and be yourself and then Sister Sister. It would be great!"

See this post on Instagram Contacting you! I am currently 22 months after the baby and I feel like myself again. Eating the right foods, exercising, meditating, and taking my supplements @hopanser 💪🏽 For the past 3 years, my body was not just for me. It was for my baby. One year, preparing the uterus, second year carrying, third, breastfeeding my daughter. My point is that it's okay to go at your own pace to contact you. Also, if it's a goal of yours, I'm here to tell you that you can do it. #selfcareisntselfish 💪🏽🙏🏽👍🏽 A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on March 8, 2020 at 8:10 a.m. PDT

On the restart, Tia said this in a previous interview: “There were several problems, which was really disappointing.

We were ready to say, "Let's do this. The actors, the writers, the producers, all of us. But then there was some kind of legal hiccup that stopped him."

She added: “I will say this. I finished making a Lifetime movie, and Jackée Harry and Tim Reid show up and play my parents. So that's the closest you'll ever get to getting a Sister meeting, Sister. But never say never. But I just want everyone to know that my sister and I do our best. ”

Sister sister, which also starred Jackée Harry, Tim Reid, and Marques Houston, cast between 1994 and 1999.

Ad

What do you think about the viral photo? Do you want a reboot of the series? Would it work in this new era?



Post views:

3