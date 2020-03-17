Thousands of Romanians trapped on the border between Austria and Hungary | News

Thousands of Romanians trying to get home when Europe goes into a coronavirus blockade were stranded on the Austrian-Hungarian border on Tuesday, after Hungarian authorities announced they would end transit through their territory.

Cargo trucks have been allowed to cross the border, but up to 3,500 Romanians were caught in obstacles that stretch for miles from the border crossing.

A corridor will be opened for passenger vehicles to cross Hungary later tonight, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said, and traffic will be strictly monitored by Romanian police.

"Hungary will support, as an exceptional measure to be applied only once, the repatriation of these Romanian citizens," as long as they do not stop in Hungary before arriving in their home country, the Foreign Minister told the website of Digi24 news.

Aurescu also advised other Romanians to try to return to their homes to avoid Hungary, as transit "would no longer be allowed."

Hungary closed its borders to foreign travelers as of Tuesday and only allows Hungarian citizens to enter the country. There was a 20 km (12 mile) queue at the Hegyeshalom border crossing on the Austrian border on Tuesday, with cars and trucks waiting to enter Hungary.

"We hope that the Austrian authorities will maintain order on the Austrian side of the border and allow Hungarian citizens and cargo traffic to use the border crossing," he said. Hungarian Chancellor Peter Szijjarto.

The government said that Bulgarian citizens traveling home through Romania Hungary can transit between 20:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT through the open corridor for freight traffic, while RomaniaNationals can use the route between 20:00 GMT and 04:00 GMT on Wednesday morning.

There are thousands of workers returning from Western Europe to Romania and Bulgaria

Hungary has registered 50 coronavirus infections, one of which has died. The government has said in the coming days that there will be cluster infections, not just individual cases as the virus spreads.