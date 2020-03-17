This photo of Taimur Ali Khan shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan is adorable



After a wait that lasted for several years, we are glad that Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally joined social media. Although only a few weeks have passed in the digital world, the actress has already achieved the following thanks to the incredible photos and videos that she has been sharing on the platform.

Yesterday, Kareena posted a photo that shows us how she and Saif spend their time at home during quarantine. In the picture, we see Saif Ali khan reading a book while Bebo is on his phone. Interestingly, what caught everyone's attention was a framed photo of Taimur Ali Khan in the background. In Saif's study, one can see a framed photo of a little Taimur, in his crib and looking directly at the camera. As fans say the image is priceless and that we look at the little baby looking at the lenses, we couldn't help but feel soft too. Look at the photo.

%MINIFYHTMLe2825ad1bedfb37ae50a48ed73c3666f11% %MINIFYHTMLe2825ad1bedfb37ae50a48ed73c3666f12%

On the job front, Kareena's next film is Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which opens at Christmas this year. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, and the two finally work together after declining several offers together (remember Ram-Leela and Dil Dhadakne Do?).