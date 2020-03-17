This is what Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing during the shutdown

While everyone everywhere is forced to remain indoors and quarantined, Bollywood seems to be doing the right thing. Whether reading, training indoors, playing board games, or snacking on favorite snacks, the B-town greats are making the most of their time at home. Today Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us an adorable insight into what she is doing inside her residence. Kareena posted four photos in a row on her Instagram story. Kareena can be seen eating gajar ka halwa in the first three images, while the fourth gives an idea of ​​the empty bowl.

The first photo was captioned, "Dessert doesn't go to the stomach … it goes to the heart." While the next one was captioned, "And I clearly have a very big heart." And the next one said: "Really great, trust me." The actress ended the story with a photo of the bowl and wrote, "So proven." It seems that Kareena is in the mood to kick back and relax while sitting during the coronavirus outbreak. That's the way to go girl!

