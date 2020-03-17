This is the most exciting innovation from the Xbox X Series: BGR

Xbox X Series specifications include fast SSD storage thanks to a 1TB custom NVME solid state drive that offers better performance than most notebook SSDs.

Given the increasing size of new games, 1TB may not be enough for many gamers, so Microsoft offers buyers two ways to expand storage.

The expansion card is easily one of the highlights of the X Series, as it is an external SSD that can match the performance of the built-in disk.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Microsoft stunned Xbox fans for the third time in a matter of months on Monday with a massive announcement of the Xbox X-Series. And unlike mid-February, when certain key specs were left out of Microsoft's announcement, the company has now revealed almost everything there is to know about its 2020 console. All we need now is a real release date and price. , and the Xbox Series X is ready. However, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to harm the actual launch, and we could see delays or at least stock shortages, of course. Now that we know all the secrets of the X Series, we can safely say that one of Xbox's most exciting new innovations is a device that we didn't see coming, and it's probably not what you think.

As we have already explained in great detail, the new Xbox will be significantly faster than previous generation consoles thanks to a combination of next generation parts including CPU and GPU combination, fast RAM and solid high speed . state unit. The Xbox Series X SSD will offer users 1TB of super-fast storage, but that might not be enough for gamers who install a lot of titles on their machines.

%MINIFYHTML851071b7268009de34002d5c6a7da2ea11% %MINIFYHTML851071b7268009de34002d5c6a7da2ea12%

Microsoft already has two solutions, both of which refer to expandable storage. The easiest way to increase storage space is exactly what you expect. You can connect an external drive to your console via USB, and the Xbox Series X supports USB 3.2 speeds. But the second type of expandable storage is the exciting Xbox feature I was talking about.

It's an external SSD that fits inside a special connector on the back of the console and provides exactly the same type of fast storage as the NVMe SSD built into the Xbox. It also comes in a single capacity, 1TB, which matches the internal storage.

Image Source: Microsoft

Why is a proprietary expansion card so exciting that it is probably quite expensive? Because it will offer the same PCI Express 4.0 speed as the internal SSD, which means that any game stored in it will be as fast as the games on the internal SSD. And that internal SSD is much faster than most SSDs found on laptops and desktops right now.

You'll need that kind of storage for X Series games, as a Microsoft spokesperson said. The edge:

You can continue to use your existing USB 3.1+ external hard drives on Xbox Series X, and you can run Xbox One, 360, and Xbox OG games directly from the external USB HDD. Games optimized for Xbox Series X and Velocity Architecture must be run from the internal SSD or expandable storage drive.

Seagate will be the exclusive manufacturer of the Xbox Series X Expansion Card, but we will likely see other SSD providers associated with Microsoft on similar cards after the launch of the new Xbox. After all, the new games are only getting bigger, and the X Series base storage already seems like a compromise between price and performance. Sooner or later, players will have to buy expansion cards.

Those expansion cards, by the way, are much smaller than you think, which is another interesting detail about this particular type of storage innovation:

You can continue to use your USB 3.1+ external hard drives on Xbox Series X and run Xbox One, 360 and Xbox OG games directly from the external USB HDD. Games optimized for Xbox Series X and Velocity Architecture must be run from internal SSD or expandable storage drive – Larry Hryb 🦉✨ (@majornelson) March 16, 2020

It's unclear if the PS5 will have a similar feature, but we might know tomorrow when Sony finally unveils the PS5 during a special live stream. Recent Sony patents suggested that Sony was working on a solution like this, but storage cartridges that looked like SSD housings turned out to be game cartridges for a Sony device that is not widely available.

Image Source: Xbox