This is how you wash your hands correctly

Doctors say the first defense to staying healthy is to wash your hands.

Click here to watch a video showing the World Health Organization's handwashing method, which includes using a paper towel to turn off the faucet.

And click here for more handwashing tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC says hand sanitizer is a good alternative, but it does not kill all types of germs.