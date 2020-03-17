This is how you wash your hands correctly

%MINIFYHTML31f276e7f1d353653e79d311fed36ed211% %MINIFYHTML31f276e7f1d353653e79d311fed36ed212%
Doctors say the first defense to staying healthy is to wash your hands.
Click here to watch a video showing the World Health Organization's handwashing method, which includes using a paper towel to turn off the faucet.
%MINIFYHTML31f276e7f1d353653e79d311fed36ed213%%MINIFYHTML31f276e7f1d353653e79d311fed36ed214%
And click here for more handwashing tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
%MINIFYHTML31f276e7f1d353653e79d311fed36ed215% %MINIFYHTML31f276e7f1d353653e79d311fed36ed216%
CDC says hand sanitizer is a good alternative, but it does not kill all types of germs.