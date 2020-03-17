Home Local News This is how you wash your hands correctly

This is how you wash your hands correctly

Doctors say the first defense to staying healthy is to wash your hands.

Click here to watch a video showing the World Health Organization's handwashing method, which includes using a paper towel to turn off the faucet.

And click here for more handwashing tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC says hand sanitizer is a good alternative, but it does not kill all types of germs.

