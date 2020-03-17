This free software allows you to fight the coronavirus without lifting a finger – BGR

The team behind the Folding @ Home software teams with researchers to help fight the coronavirus.

You can participate by downloading the free software and letting it run in the background while you are doing other things on your computer or while your computer is idle.

If you need that computing power to complete a task, just turn off Folding @ Home.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Although not everyone is in the same boat (at least not yet, anyway), chances are you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future. You may feel helpless, wondering what you can do to help other than sit on your couch and try not to get infected or infect anyone else. Well, if you have a computer at your disposal, there is a way that you can help in the fight against coronavirus simply by downloading a free program.

On February 27, the team behind the Folding @ Home project announced that it would team up with researchers in an attempt to learn more about the new coronavirus and help develop life-saving therapies. If you've never heard of Folding @ Home before, it's described as "a distributed computing project for disease research that simulates protein folding, drug computational design, and other types of molecular dynamics." All you have to do to contribute is download the software, turn it on, and leave it running in the background.

%MINIFYHTMLfb6674b7df4766bdc2ec517bd01bf78a11% %MINIFYHTMLfb6674b7df4766bdc2ec517bd01bf78a12%

"After initial quality control and limited testing phases, the Folding @ home team has launched an initial wave of projects that simulate potentially pharmacological protein targets of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and the related SARS-CoV virus (which more structural data is available) in full production at Folding @ home, "said computer chemist John Chodera in a new update on the Folding @ Home website. "Many thanks to the large number of Folding @ home donors who have helped us so far running in beta or advanced modes."

A few days after the Chodera update, NVIDIA partnered with the PC Master Race subreddit to ask all PC gamers to give up the computing power of their GPU to help with the Folding @ Home project:

The more people participate, the faster Folding @ Home will be able to work through simulations, and that can end up taking us one step closer to a treatment or a vaccine. As Chodera explained in his publication, the first projects will focus on how the coronavirus interacts with our ACE2 receptor and how we could interrupt that process with therapeutic antibodies or small molecules. And, once again, you can help.

All you have to do is download the software from this website, install it on your computer, and you will be taken to a web viewer where you can control the amount of computing power you want to use, as well as the research you want to support. There is no specific "coronavirus,quot; option, but if you tell Folding @ Home that you want to combat "any disease," you will receive coronavirus related projects as needed.

Image Source: Jim Mone / AP / Shutterstock