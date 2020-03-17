The White House wants to make immediate cash payments to Americans to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak

TSR Updatez: It seems like the White House may be cutting checks for people after all. White House officials announced today that they want to give checks to Americans to combat the economic devastation that many hope to feel due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to NBC News.

"We are looking to send checks to Americans immediately," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a press conference at the White House.

As he pulled directly from a JG Wentworth commercial, Mnuchin said the following: “Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I want to say now in the next two weeks.

The problem is that it is not clear who would get money and how much, but Mnuchin indicated that it would be aimed at those who suffer the most from the outbreak.

"We don't need to send people who make a million dollar checks a year," said Mnuchin.

Donald Trump, who had initially suspended paying payroll taxes, said he was in favor of more immediate action that could put cash in Americans' pockets faster than waiting for the next payday.

"I think we are going to do something that gives them money as quickly as possible," Trump said. "We will have a pretty good idea at the end of the day of what we will do."

Mnuchin said he would be "previewing,quot; the details at a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill this afternoon.

"There are some numbers out there. They may be slightly larger than what is in the press, "he added.

This could actually happen as lawmakers Mnuchin will meet are expected to have asked Americans to be given direct cash payments immediately.

This comes after Senator Mitt Romney proposed giving each adult $ 1,000 to help meet their financial obligations.

A group of Senate Democrats, led by Michael Bennet of Colorado, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, proposed sending up to $ 4,500 to each American.

Mnuchin is expected to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill later Tuesday to urge them to act immediately.

We will keep you informed of any updates.