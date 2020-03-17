The White House & # 39; seeks $ 850 billion & # 39; to stop the economic consequences of the coronavirus | USA News

%MINIFYHTML5dc45df69126bfa96bb03bf2eea1194111% %MINIFYHTML5dc45df69126bfa96bb03bf2eea1194112%

The White House on Tuesday proposed an emergency economic rescue package of approximately $ 850 billion for US businesses and taxpayers amid the coronavirus crisis, a stimulus package that had not been seen since the Great Recession.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will describe the package to Senate Republicans at a private lunch, with officials aiming for approval by Congress this week. It provides relief to small businesses and the airline industry and includes a significant tax cut for employees.

Plus:

Two people familiar with the request described it to the Associated Press news agency on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in public.

The White House hopes the measure, first reported by the Washington Post, will pass quickly, possibly this week. It was a huge political undertaking, as the administration was quick to contain the economic consequences of the serious disruptions to American life since the outbreak. Trump was accused of initially downplaying the virus threat and failing to act quickly enough. His administration has also been criticized for the lack of test kits across the country.

White House officials offered senators a preliminary briefing on Monday night on Capitol Hill, saying they want the plan to be approved by Congress as soon as possible, suggesting within days.

"As soon as possible," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday. "There is an urgency."

Traders look at US President Trump on the monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

The rush to inject cash and resources into the economy is an effort unlike any other since the 2008 economic crisis, with political and economic interventions and surprising sums to try to protect Americans from the financial and health consequences.

"We have a lot of work to do from here," Mnuchin told reporters Monday night.

house account

At the same time, Democrats have proposed their own $ 750 billion package.

Senators returned to an empty United States Capitol, free of tourists or House colleagues, to face an even more dire situation than they left for a long weekend before Trump declared a national emergency.

The House of Representatives-approved aid package approved Saturday morning, with sick pay, free tests and emergency food, is backed by President Donald Trump and is set to become law.

But the action halted for much of the day as the Senate awaited technical corrections in the House, as Republicans and a leading group of small businesses raised objections, a setback only resolved late night with a vote of approval from the House of Representatives. Senate approval could follow as soon as Tuesday.

Plus:

All parties, the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House, agree that the pending bill is not the last and is not close enough to handle what lies ahead. Earlier this month, Congress approved $ 8.3 billion in initial aid. Trump quickly enacted the measure, which provided money to federal agencies for vaccines, tests and possible treatments, and funds to help state and local governments respond to the threat.

"We will need big, bold and urgent federal action to deal with this crisis," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.

Schumer put forward the Democrats' proposal of at least $ 750 billion to increase hospital capacity, unemployment insurance, and other direct aid to American households, businesses, and the healthcare industry. Republican senators privately consulted on their priorities.

Republicans, often reluctant to spend federal dollars, did not back down from the dizzying number, as a list of America's big and small industries (airlines, hotels, retailers) lined up for help.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney asked for $ 1,000 to be sent to every adult American.

The president said lawmakers "should not be hindered by the price," said Eric Ueland, legislative director of the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants a "comprehensive,quot; approach with "significant steps,quot; for the economy, particularly the Main Street businesses. The Senate opened Monday with a message to Americans: "The Senate is with you."

Pelosi exchanges a blow to the elbow, showing caution amid concerns about the coronavirus, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a Friends of Ireland lunch on Capitol Hill (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

The next few days will test whether Congress can respond quickly to the crisis.

Industries representing a wide swath of the economy are seeking help to resist the consequences as schools close and Americans are told to stay inside, skip nonessential travel, and avoid meetings with 10 or more people.

That means you don't have to go out to dinner, don't board planes, don't shop in shopping malls, as a major national closure causes business closings, layoffs, and lost wages for rentals, mortgages, and everyday necessities.

Aid requests

The country's largest business organization, the United States Chamber of Commerce, called on the Trump administration and Congress on Monday to act quickly to help businesses access cash and avoid a "potentially devastating,quot; impact on the economy.

The U.S. airlines' request alone could easily exceed $ 50 billion, according to Airlines for America, the trade group representing carriers.

"We are going to back the airlines 100 percent," Trump said at a briefing at the White House. "We have told the airlines that we are going to help them."

Empty retail stores are seen in the Manhattan district after the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City, USA. USA (Jeenah Moon / Reuters)

In a letter to Trump and congressional leaders, the Chamber of Commerce called for legislation that includes a three-month cancellation of taxes companies pay to support Social Security, Medicare, and unemployment insurance.

"No family and no business should go bankrupt just because of the temporary break in income caused by the coronavirus," said House CEO Thomas J Donohue.

The nation's governors also called on Congress to quickly bring financial aid, particularly for the unemployment insurance system to help displaced workers, and quickly.

"We need a better response from the federal government," said Rhode Island Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo. "I do not have patience,quot;.

& # 39; What are we waiting for? & # 39;

Assembling the new package will challenge the basic logistics of governing, as Congress itself struggled to adapt to the new normal.

Democrats in the House of Representatives were told in a conference call that they will not be called to Washington, DC, until the next package is ready for action, according to people familiar with the call but not authorized to discuss it, and were told granted anonymity.

The 100-member Senate gathered for an evening vote, a potentially surprising vision in the new era of social estrangement. While different authorities across the country have issued conflicting advice, the Trump administration said at a press conference on Monday that Americans should not meet in groups of more than 10 people in the next 15 days.

Democratic Senate Leader No. 2 Dick Durbin of Illinois, counting the number of senators in the room, questioned what example they were setting. He urged the speedy approval of the House package. "What are we waiting for?" I ask.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) workers cleaning a station in the lobby of Grand Central Station during the outbreak of coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in New York City, USA. USA (Jeenah Moon / Reuters)

Despite Trump's strong support, a handful of Republicans said they wanted to make changes to the measure passed by the House of Representatives. "It doesn't go far enough," said Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

In addition, the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which has hundreds of thousands of small business members, initially opposed it.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.