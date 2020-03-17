The UK's largest phone store chain is permanently closing all 531 independent stores.

UK phone retailer Carphone Warehouse is closing its 531 independent stores, its parent company Dixons Carphone announced today. Although the company said 40 percent of the retailer's employees will be reassigned within the business, the move is expected to result in the loss of 2,900 jobs. The company's phone sales will move both online and to Carphone-branded areas within the company's larger Currys PCWorld stores.

In its announcement, Dixons Carphone blamed the change in consumer habits for the change, and expects its mobile division to lose around £ 90 million ($ 109 million) this year. According to reports, their customers are replacing their phones less frequently (operators in the US have reported a similar trend), and they are also buying them free of charge by carrier contracts or as part of flexible packages. The company added that customers also seem to want to shop at larger electronics stores, rather than the small main street stores that were the staple of Carphone Warehouse.

The COVID-19 outbreak was not blamed for the closings

The company said the restructuring is likely to cost it around £ 220 million, and it finally expects its mobile business to recover in financial year 2021/22.

The COVID-19 outbreak is likely to make it harder for affected employees to find new jobs. "It is never an easy time for an announcement like this, but the turbulent times ahead only underscore the importance of acting now," group chief executive Alex Baldock said in a statement. "We will pay for increased redundancy, any bonuses, honor their shared awards, and help them find new jobs through a relocation program."

While the closings are not the result of COVID-19, the company says it expects the outbreak to have an impact on its business in the future. The most affected area is likely to be its airport-based Dixons Travel stores, which sell electronics to travelers. However, the company added that it expects to sell more appliances and laptops as people begin to spend more time at home.