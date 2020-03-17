The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Kenya Moore threatened to walk after producers pressured her on Cynthia Bailey

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

In the Sunday episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers got mad at Kenya Moore after she seemed to intentionally try to make Cynthia Bailey look like she didn't know anything about wine – and Cynthia is the wine business!

During his confessional, a producer pressured Kenya on how he could do that to his close friend.

"You got mad at Tanya for saying you wear a wig. Why are you pressing Cynthia so hard for her knowledge of wine so publicly?" the producer asked.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here