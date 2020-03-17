The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Kenya Moore threatened to walk after producers pressured her on Cynthia Bailey

In the Sunday episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers got mad at Kenya Moore after she seemed to intentionally try to make Cynthia Bailey look like she didn't know anything about wine – and Cynthia is the wine business!

During his confessional, a producer pressured Kenya on how he could do that to his close friend.

"You got mad at Tanya for saying you wear a wig. Why are you pressing Cynthia so hard for her knowledge of wine so publicly?" the producer asked.

Kenya was furious when Tanya revealed her wig to the group. Kenya has always maintained that it does not wear a wig.

And Kenya snapped:

"Those are two totally different things, okay? First of all, when my hair … you know what? I don't have to explain it again. Damn! Think what you want to think! I don't care. I'm sick of that. It's not the same. Whoever's writing these questions. I'm leaving if this is what we're going to do this for! "

