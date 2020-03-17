The Razzie Awards pay tribute to the worst of 2019 through a YouTube video in a mini-ceremony titled "The Lock-Down Edition,quot;

The 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as "The Razzies," were supposed to take place last weekend at the Barnsdall Gallery Theater in Hollywood, but organizers ended up canceling the event due to coronavirus. Still, they were able to name the winners through a YouTube video at an event they called "The Lock-Down Edition."

For forty years, the Razzies have "honored,quot; the worst achievements in film with their award ceremony. This year, in a mini ceremony, it was the box office bomb Cats – which was based on a popular long-running Broadway musical – which won the worst picture award. Cats He made a budget of $ 95 million, but he only made $ 6.6 million during his first weekend in theaters.

Additionally, the film won the worst screenplay, director Tom Hopper was named worst director, James Corden received the worst supporting actor award, and Rebel Wilson won the worst supporting actress. The film also won the award for worst screen combo, referring to "two half-feline / half-human hairballs,quot; that appeared on screen.

Hopper's victory for the worst director puts him in the unusual position of winning both an Oscar and best director, which he won in 2011 for The king's speech – and a Razzie for the worst director.

At the beginning of his YouTube video, the voiceover claimed that Razzie's organizers were planning a "big show,quot; that would have included "opening numbers, skits, sketches, Razzie's roving reporters, Miss Goldenberries, a presenter, presenters like Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump and the winners willing to own the bad. " However, current circumstances would not allow them to do that.

RAZZIE AWARDS 2020 WINNERS: – WORST PICTURE: Cats

– WORST ACTOR: John Travolta

– WORST ACTRESS: Hilary Duff

– WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR: James Corden

– WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Rebel Wilson

– WORST DIRECTOR: Tom Hooper

– WORST SCREEN: Cats pic.twitter.com/CYB5Yu8jXy – Movies to movies (@FilmstoFilms_) March 16, 2020

Other winners during the mini ceremony included Rambo: Last Blood for the worst remake, the worst scam or sequel, and the worst reckless disregard for human life and public property. John Travolta was named worst actor for his performance in two separate films: The fanatic Y Commercial paint. And, Hilary Duff won the worst actress award for her performance in Sharon Tate's Persecution.

In a small twist at the ceremony, organizers honored Eddie Murphy as the Redeemer Razzie due to his performance in the Netflix movie. Dolemite is my name. That award goes to an artist who won a Razzie in the past, but now offers quality performances on new projects.



