The production assistant of & # 39; Batwoman & # 39; recovers after an accident on set left her paralyzed

Amanda Smith, 30, reportedly suffered a burst vertebra and other serious spinal injuries after being hit in the head with the bucket of a lifting arm.
A 30-year-old production assistant was paralyzed after an accident in the "Batwoman"set.
Amanda Smith was hospitalized on March 11 after being hit in the head with an elevator bucket. He suffered a broken vertebra and other serious spinal injuries, according to the Vancouver Sun.
Reports suggest that he is currently recovering and in a good mood, although he has no leg sensation.
Friends and family hope that he will regain the sensation and use of his legs in rehabilitation.
His friend Tyler Mazzucco launched a rehab fund in Smith's name that has already topped $ 25,000 (£ 20,400), halfway to his goal of $ 50,000 (£ 41,000).
Production in "Batwoman" starring Ruby pink, was suspended after the accident, and the series is now on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.