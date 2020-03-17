The producers of & # 39; Avatar & # 39; decide to delay the production of sequels in New Zealand

%MINIFYHTMLbe2ccbb2e756c5d50714389aa26fbbdf11% %MINIFYHTMLbe2ccbb2e756c5d50714389aa26fbbdf12%

"We are in the midst of a global crisis and it is not about the film industry," says producer Jon Landau, confirming the postponement amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The "Avatar"The aftermath has halted production in New Zealand amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The executive team for the films was due to fly from Los Angeles to New Zealand on Friday (March 13), but decided not to make the trip as instances of the Covid-19 virus continued to increase worldwide.

"We've delayed it. We had plans to come Friday night with a group of people and start again and we made the decision to wait and continue working here (in Los Angeles), and to come there a little later. we had planned, "producer Jon Landau told the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

"We are in the midst of a global crisis and it is not about the film industry. I think everyone should do what we can now, as we say here, to flatten the (coronavirus) curve."

Sources from the New Zealand Film Commission reported that the production had been postponed "until further notice."

Work is underway on the sequels at Stone Street Studios in Wellington and at another studio facility in Kumeu, near Auckland, to allow a movie to be shot while the set is being built in the other studio.

Landau previously told Variety that the production schedule currently spans two and a half films.

The first sequel, "Avatar 2"will be launched on December 17, 2021, followed by"Avatar 3"in December 2023"Avatar 4"in December 2025 and"Avatar 5"in December 2027.