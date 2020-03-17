The organizers of CineEurope set the Up News Info to decide if the conference is going ahead – Deadline

The organizers of CineEurope, the main exhibition conference that takes place in Barcelona every June, have updated their plans in light of the coronavirus crisis. The team has set a Up News Info of May 4 for a final decision on whether to go ahead. Run by the Film Expo Group and the official convention of the International Union of Cinemas, CineEurope is a key date on the calendar for Hollywood studios as they present their upcoming lists to European film operators. It is currently slated to run June 22-25 in Spain, which is currently under lockdown due to COVID-19.

In an email sent to the participants, Robert and Andrew Sunshine of Film Expo wrote: "All of our lives were changing in unimaginable ways just a few weeks ago. We are largely in uncharted territory, with the outbreak of the Coronavirus shaking many established standards … Keeping in touch with all of you on this is a priority for us, as well as ensuring that everyone who comes to the convention is safe and well. Of course, we hope for a drastic change in the current position in the next month or so, so that we can, as planned, move forward with CineEurope from June 22 to 25, 2020. But we recognize that any decision needs to be made in time to allow everyone to make or change plans. So we have set a Up News Info of May 4, 2020 to make that decision. "

Related story Yes, we Cannes: Film Biz Toppers design the Cannes contingency plan in case of cancellation of the coronavirus

The Sunshines and their team added, "Throughout this process, we will be transparent and keep you regularly informed."

This same group was forced to cancel CineAsia last year amid mounting violence and anti-government protests in Hong Kong. That event, which had been held in Hong Kong since 2009, will subsequently take place in Bangkok next December. Film Expo also runs ShowEast in Miami, currently Oct. 19-22.

Earlier this month, the National Association of Theater Owners said it was canceling CinemaCon 2020, which had been scheduled for March 30 to April 2 in Las Vegas.