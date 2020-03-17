The Insider: Euro 2020 belongs to the dustbin of history | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLf9f7edfb29d8912c10c6a9f8b02e242d11% %MINIFYHTMLf9f7edfb29d8912c10c6a9f8b02e242d12%

In his latest column, Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News explains why Euro 2020 already belongs to the limits of history due to the coronavirus outbreak …







%MINIFYHTMLf9f7edfb29d8912c10c6a9f8b02e242d13% %MINIFYHTMLf9f7edfb29d8912c10c6a9f8b02e242d14%

%MINIFYHTMLf9f7edfb29d8912c10c6a9f8b02e242d15% %MINIFYHTMLf9f7edfb29d8912c10c6a9f8b02e242d16%

Former UEFA President Michel Platini was very pleased with himself when he came up with the idea of ​​a pan continental tournament for Euro 2020.

Why have only one host country when you can spread a tournament across Europe? "In these days of cheap travel, anything is possible," he said in June 2012.

That was then, this is now.

Many people told Platini that it was a crazy idea, but he was not listening. In late 2012, he said he had convinced all countries in Europe to endorse his plan, except one: Turkey.

Turkey deserves credit for seeing through Platini's plan? That is debatable because this is football and they were probably more motivated and upset that their hopes of hosting Euro 2020 by themselves had disappeared in the fog across Lake Geneva.

Former UEFA President Michel Platini came up with the idea of ​​a pan continental tournament for Euro 2020

Fast forward eight years and Euro 2020 was supposed to be held this summer in 12 different countries. It should have been 13, but Brussels couldn't modernize their stadium in time, so their games were turned over to Wembley.

Euro 2020 was supposed to start in Rome on June 12 and end at Wembley a month later. There would be 51 games in 31 days across the continent; from Dublin in the west to Baku in the east, from Rome in the south and Saint Petersburg in the north.

& # 39; Platini's dream has turned into UEFA's nightmare & # 39;

It must be the supreme glory of Platini. It would show the power and prestige of UEFA. What better way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship than with this stunning show?

That was the theory, anyway. What Platini had not reckoned on was that he would have to resign in disgrace as UEFA president three years after he emerged, he had received a £ 1.3 million payment from former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Platini's successor was left as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to oversee the handover of Euro 2020 and everything was going relatively well, with semi-finals and the final to be played at Wembley, until the Coronavirus pandemic.

Wembley is slated to host all of England's group games as well as the semifinals and final.

At a special meeting convened by UEFA today, European football stakeholders are expected to postpone Euro 2020 until next summer to give national leagues time to complete their matches this summer.

The question then should be whether Euro 2021 still needs to be a pan continental tournament. Will there still be appetite for a tournament with 12 host cities?

For example, are fans in Wales and Switzerland expected to fly from Western Europe to Azerbaijan to see their teams play against each other thousands of kilometers away in Baku?

Will there be airlines that will take you there and back? Is it the best use of our resources to have millions of fans cross Europe in thousands of planes, just so Platini can see his great plan come to life?

Platini's dream has turned into UEFA's nightmare. UEFA should not only postpone Euro 2020 today, but should declare that Euro 2021 will take place in one country next summer.

Portugal won Euro 2016 by defeating France in the final in Paris

& # 39; Euro 2021 should be hosted in England & # 39;

The Euro 2021 Women's Championship is held in England and the men's tournament as well. It would be a powerful symbol of unity and equality with full stadiums throughout England.

The summer of 2021 would be a soccer festival.

England has the stadiums and infrastructure to host both consecutive tournaments from June to August. It would mean less travel for fans and less pollution for the world.

The future must be smaller and more sustainable and UEFA must lead by example. Platini's plan was crazy. His era is over. Your time has passed and gone.

He was unable to attend the Euro 2016 games in France in an official capacity because he was banned from soccer. He should be invited to the final of the men's and women's final at Wembley next summer. Seeing another world is possible.