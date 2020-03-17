The gold contract postponed | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML473defe1558a4ec6a94ab4eae6119cef11% %MINIFYHTML473defe1558a4ec6a94ab4eae6119cef12%

"We hope to bring boxing in a big way to as many places and as many TV screens as fast as we can," says MTK Global in a statement.





%MINIFYHTML473defe1558a4ec6a94ab4eae6119cef13% %MINIFYHTML473defe1558a4ec6a94ab4eae6119cef14% Postponed light heavyweight semi-finals

%MINIFYHTML473defe1558a4ec6a94ab4eae6119cef15% %MINIFYHTML473defe1558a4ec6a94ab4eae6119cef16%

The Golden Contract boxing tournament, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.

Furthermore, the British Boxing Control Board has canceled all events under its jurisdiction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from MTK Global about The Golden Contract read:

"Throughout the build-up, the interests of the fighters were at the forefront of our minds and our efforts to advance the knowledge that each payday is important to them and the families they support.

"The ongoing pandemic in the UK means that the full burden of health care must be supported by the NHS and we fully support all decisions made to ensure that people receive the best advice, treatment and care as soon as possible."

"The Golden Contract light heavyweight semifinals will be held at a later date and we hope to bring boxing in a big way to as many places and as many TV screens as fast as we can. In the meantime, we hope everyone stays safe."