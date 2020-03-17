The death toll from the US coronavirus. USA Exceeds 100, with cases in all states | USA News

The West Virginia governor said Tuesday night that the state reported its first positive case of coronavirus, meaning that all 50 US states. USA Now they have confirmed cases.

Gov. Jim Justice said the confirmed case was detected in eastern Panhandle, an area near Washington, DC. He did not immediately disclose the county where the illness occurred.

In a televised speech, he also ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, and casinos, except for take-out services.

"We knew it was coming. We have prepared for this and we must not panic. We must be cautious and concerned, but we must not panic," Justice said. "We should go ahead and try to live our lives to the best of our ability."

The death toll exceeds 100

Confirmation of the West Virginia case came as the death toll in the United States topped the 100 mark on Tuesday after Washington state reported six new deaths, bringing the country's total to 103.

Washington has experienced the most deaths, with 54. Thirty of those deaths were related to a nursing home in a Seattle suburb.

New York reported more confirmed cases Tuesday than Washington state for the first time. New York has exceeded 1,300 cases, while Washington exceeded 1,000.

For most people, the new coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority recover within several weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause serious illness, including pneumonia.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has infected more than 184,000, according to the World Health Organization. More than 7,500 people have died as a result of the virus.

More than 80,000 have recovered from the virus, according to John Hopkins University.