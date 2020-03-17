The Cowboys managed to re-sign Amari Cooper and embarrass the Redskins in the process.

Good news for the Cowboys: The star's catcher, Amari Cooper, will return to Dallas for a $ 100 million, five-year contract.

Even better news for the Cowboys: In the process of re-signing their top priority in free agency, they made the division rivals Redskins look silly.

Yes, Dallas is paying the 25-year-old receiver an almost absurd limit of money, reportedly $ 60 million guaranteed in a deal that will give him $ 20 million per year. But Washington was reportedly willing to pay Cooper even more.

According to ESPN, the Redskins "chased,quot; Cooper on Monday and "tried to get it out"of the Cowboys. But Cooper,quot; rejected & # 39;significantlyWashington "more money,quot; to stay in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Amari Cooper said for months that she wanted to stay with the Cowboys. Today, that desire was tested with the exaggerated money offered by the Redskins. Cooper stayed true to the word. Back in Dallas. – Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 17, 2020

While Cooper's new contract comes at a high price, his new signing with Dallas is not a surprise given the context of his repeated claims that he wanted to continue playing for the Cowboys.

Similarly, the team had reportedly decided to rehire Cooper to a long-term deal, though it was unable to do so before the receiver became a fair game for other teams during the pre-agency legal manipulation period. free.

The Cowboys restructured the RB Ezekiel Elliott and OT La & # 39; El Collins deals earlier today. Any additional limit space adds up when your off-season to-do list includes an extension for Amari Cooper and (potentially) Dak Prescott. – Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2020

Washington, of all teams, took a chance, but quickly realized that Cooper was not bluffing when he said last week that he wanted to be "a cowboy for life."

"Everything, the facility, I love it here in Frisco (Texas)," Cooper explained at 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas. "Just the aura of being a Dallas cowboy, I mean, you can't get over it."

Cooper will now stay with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whom Dallas hit with the exclusive franchise tag on Monday. The combination of both movements makes March 16 a fantastic day for the Cowboys. According to Next Gen's statistics, Prescott and Cooper connected in 732 yards on goals outside the numbers last season, the most among any QB-WR duo in the NFL.

Keeping Prescott and Cooper for 2020 and beyond was the best scenario for Dallas this offseason. Embarrassing your most hated rival in the process is just the icing on the cake.