Iran has issued its gravest warning about the country's new coronavirus outbreak, suggesting that "millions,quot; could die in the Islamic Republic if people continue to travel and ignore health warnings.

A state television journalist, who is also a doctor, gave the warning Tuesday, citing a study conducted by the prestigious Sharif Technological University of Tehran, which offered three scenarios regarding Outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, where the disease originated.

On Tuesday, 135 new coronavirus deaths brought the country's total casualties to 988 as they reduced fire festival celebrations in a bid to contain the disease.

Dr. Afruz Eslami said that if people start cooperating now, Iran will see 120,000 infections and 12,000 deaths before the outbreak ends. If they offer medium cooperation, there will be 300,000 cases and 110,000 deaths, he added.

But if people don't follow any guidance, it could collapse Iran's medical system, Eslami said. If "medical facilities are not enough, there will be four million cases and 3.5 million people will die," he said.

Eslami did not elaborate on what metrics the study used, but reporting it on Iran's tightly controlled state television represented a major change for a country whose officials for days denied the severity of the crisis.

At least 12 Iranian politicians and officials, both former and former, have died from the disease, and 13 more have been infected and are in quarantine or in treatment.

No "unnecessary,quot; trips

Iran has been struggling to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus that has so far infected some 16,000, including 1,178 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

On Tuesday, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a religious ruling prohibiting "unnecessary,quot; travel in the country.

It occurred when the public ignored the repeated warnings and pleas of the security forces. Iran has been urging people to stay home, but many have ignored the call.

Late on Monday night, angry crowds stormed the courtyards of Mashhad's Imam Reza Shrine and Qom's Fatima Masumeh Shrine.

Crowds often pray there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, touching and kissing the shrine. That has worried health officials, who for weeks ordered the Iranian Shiite clergy to shut them down.

On Monday, state television had announced the closure of the shrines, sparking protests.

Police then dispersed the crowds, state media reported. Religious authorities and a prominent Qom seminary called the manifestation an "insult,quot; to the shrine in a statement, urging worshipers to trust "wisdom and patience,quot; amid the closure.

Iran's sanctuaries attract Shiites from across the Middle East for pilgrimages, likely contributing to the spread of the virus throughout the region. Saudi Arabia previously closed Islam's holiest sites for fear of the spread of the virus.

In their latest attempt to contain the virus, Iranian police banned celebrations marking the traditional fire festival that occurs before Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

However, since he announced its first two deaths in the holy city of Qom last month, Iran has No blockade has yet been imposed and the outbreak has spread to the country's 31 provinces.

15 million selected

State television reported that Iran had deployed teams to assess travelers leaving major cities in 13 provinces, including the capital Tehran.

The teams will monitor travelers' temperatures and send those with fever to quarantine centers.

Apparently in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, Iran released 85,000 prisoners on temporary leave, judicial spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday. He said the order included half of all "security-related,quot; prisoners, without elaborating.

Among those released is Mohammad Hossein Karroubi, son of opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi, who was in prison for almost two months.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Kianoush Jahanpour said over 15 million Iranians have been screened for symptoms,

According to the Ministry of Health, the trend of increasing reported infections is due to the increasing number of tests being carried out.

About nine out of 10 of the more than 18,000 confirmed new virus cases in the Middle East come from Iran.

Middle Eastern countries have imposed radical travel restrictions, canceled public events, and called on nonessential companies to close for the next few weeks.