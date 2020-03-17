The coronavirus crisis shows us how to live online

This is why it is so important that everyone, especially older people, students, and people in low-income communities, have access to these tools. The digital divide is real, and in the coming months, those without internet access or devices that can run newer software will be excluded from many of the digital communities we are building to support each other.

In addition to other economic rescue measures, it may be time for a kind of global Geek Squad, an army of tech-savvy people who can deliver free or heavily discounted devices to people who don't have them, and teach them (from a distance secure) how to join Zoom conferences, send and receive text messages and make FaceTime calls.

%MINIFYHTMLd66435a6a23671cff38dc203667d85f611% %MINIFYHTMLd66435a6a23671cff38dc203667d85f612%

Recently, I called Jaron Lanier, the author and technologist who coined the term "virtual reality." Mr. Lanier, who has been experimenting with building virtual communities for years, said he understood why the idea of ​​moving our institutions offline to the Internet bothered some people.

"We saw that the Internet became this strange and dark manipulation machine," he said. "Naturally, we are concerned that this may be another way to get lost or go crazy."

But he also said there were reasons for cautious optimism, given the creative ways people are already finding to move their real-world support systems online.

"The most obvious thing to say,quot; about the coronavirus, Lanier said, "is that people will experience a sense of isolation. But there may be some good things. It could reintroduce people into their families. It could make people a little bit more punished. It helps you revalue the wealth that we have in a place like a home. It is a kind of revelation that we are lucky to be able to do this. "

Mr. Lanier is right. As the virus forces us to enter, we should think of ways to invest in our digital spaces and build robust virtual connections that can replace some of the physical proximity we are losing, as well as mobilize to support our real-world communities in a time of great need

We can use technology to deal with this crisis, rather than simply distract ourselves from it.