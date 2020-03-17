The Broncos accept the terms of quarterback Jeff Driskel, according to the source.

Matilda Coleman
The Broncos' search for a substitute quarterback ended Tuesday night when the team agreed to strike a deal with Jeff Driskel, according to a source.

Driskel, who turns 27 next month, has played in 12 career games (five starts) for Cincinnati and Detroit.

