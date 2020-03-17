The Broncos accept the terms of quarterback Jeff Driskel, according to the source.

The Broncos' search for a substitute quarterback ended Tuesday night when the team agreed to strike a deal with Jeff Driskel, according to a source.

Driskel, who turns 27 next month, has played in 12 career games (five starts) for Cincinnati and Detroit.

Once Driskel signs, it will officially make Joe Flacco expendable. Flacco, who missed the last half of 2019 with a neck injury, is expected to be released once he is medically cleared.

Driskel (6-foot 4/235 pounds) will join starter Drew Lock and reserve Brett Rypien as the Broncos' quarterbacks under contract.

Driskel began his college career in Florida (23 touchdowns / 20 interceptions) and ended in 2015 at Louisiana Tech (27 touchdowns / eight interceptions). He was chosen in the sixth round by San Francisco, but was renounced and acquired by the Bengals.

In 2018, Driskel was 1-4 as a starter, including a 24-10 loss to the Broncos (236 yards). He was 0-3 as the Lions' starter last year (four touchdowns / four interceptions).