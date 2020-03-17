The AMC theaters will close the chain of EE. USA For 6 to 12 weeks: Coronavirus – Deadline

BREAK: The largest theater show company in the United States said Monday night that the 630 AMC locations in the country will close for at least six to 12 weeks starting Tuesday. The measure complies with local, state and federal directives and as a precaution to help ensure the health and safety of spectators and staff.

The chain will remain flexible on reopening.

AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said: “We are so disappointed by our movie guests and our teams of employees that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not meet in groups of more than 10 people make it impossible to open our cinemas. Still, the health and well-being of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence over everything else. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and look forward to the day when we can once again delight moviegoers across the country by reopening AMC theaters in accordance with guidance from CDC and local health authorities. ”

The previous Monday, AMC's closest rival, Regal decided to close its entire chain until further notice. On Monday night, before AMC closed, the number of theaters that stopped due to the coronavirus weather was just north of 3,000, with chains like Landmark Theaters, Cineplex Odeon, and Alamo Drafthouse falling. The only one we haven't heard from is Cinemark.

The exhibition never wanted to close, even after hitting a record low at the box office last weekend. But this is not like the Great Depression. Governments are requiring people to stay home in this coronavirus scare, and therefore it is impossible for anyone to go to the theater. And so the exposure of the United States, like that of China during the winter, must stop.

AMC is temporarily suspending all List A memberships for as long as its theaters are closed, with no billing or payment. “Members will be notified before this break expires and will have the option to choose to extend the break for another month if they so choose. Furthermore, any List A member who has not renewed their membership at any time in the 2020 calendar year will not have to wait the usual 6 months to rejoin, "a statement said.

The network encouraged its attendees "to use AMC Theaters On Demand, which allows them to rent or buy movies from a selection of more than 3,500 titles, including recent and popular titles from all major studios." AMC Theaters On Demand can be accessed online or via the exhibitor's mobile app or smart TVs.