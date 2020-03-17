Texas Reports First Coronavirus Death, Patient May Be Linked To Second Case – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A Texas man who tested positive for COVID-19 died, becoming the state's first coronavirus-related death.

The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center said in a press release that a male patient in his 90s, who had symptoms consistent with the virus, died Sunday night. Authorities say the patient was a resident of Matagorda County, about 90 miles southwest of Houston.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family," the statement said.

The Houston Department of Health and Human Services notified hospital officials of a positive COVID-19 test result that may be related to the previous positive case in Matagorda County. Medical leaders say the state has launched an extensive investigation into the case.

The positive cases occurred when Dallas and Houston closed bars and clubs, standardized tests for more than 3 million public school children were canceled, and Republican Governor Greg Abbott told the public to prepare for an increase in coronavirus cases. as the outbreak continued to dramatically reshape life in Texas.

“We are at a crucial point in the path of the virus. History will say we prioritize human life, "said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the Houston's chief county official." It will say that if we are wrong, we are wrong on the action side. "

There are also warnings that the number of COVID-19 cases would skyrocket as Texas races toward the goal of evaluating 10,000 people by the end of this week.

On Monday, Dallas and Houston took the most important steps thus far, limiting restaurants to take-out or delivery service and putting new restrictions on other parts of daily life. Dallas officials banned community gatherings of more than 50 people and ordered the closing of gyms and theaters for seven days.

In Houston, restaurants will be limited to takeout for 15 days. Authorities said the decision was prompted, in part, by continuing to see large crowds of people last weekend in the country's fourth-largest city.

For most people, the virus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more severe cases can take between three and six weeks to recover.

