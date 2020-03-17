Texans recalled that washable wipes are not really washable and show the consequences – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– You've seen the lines in department stores and grocery stores, fears about the new coronavirus have caused a shopping frenzy and a temporary shortage of toilet paper. That shortage has caused a ripple effect, reaching the city's sewer systems.

With a shortage of toilet paper products, more Texans in the north are buying washcloths, baby wipes, and other paper products for personal care. The problem is that so-called washable wipes and other products are causing problems in sanitary sewer systems.

Authorities in Rockwall say they had to remove a massive blockage from a pump station that pumps sewage to a treatment plant. The lock (partially shown in the image above) was made up of 80% washable wipes combined with twigs, sticks, a plastic soda bottle, feminine hygiene products, and even a pair of underwear.

Workers say similar blockages and blockages are becoming too frequent and affecting sewer systems.

In a statement, Rockwall officials said the obstructions:

"… require City sewage crews to turn off pumps and manually remove blockages to prevent wastewater from accumulating in homes, businesses, and the environment. Removing these blockages can be time consuming and costly. costly for the City ”.

Residents are asked to note every day, but especially now, that items like washcloths, paper towels, cotton swabs, hair, trash, debris, and hygiene products can cause debilitating sewer blockages. With that in mind, Texans should consider the items they are washing.