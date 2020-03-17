Texans give Randall Cobb a $ 27 million contract after DeAndre Hopkins' shocking operation

%MINIFYHTMLff3e0bb2190bc4c32beed7f563cd65f211% %MINIFYHTMLff3e0bb2190bc4c32beed7f563cd65f212%

The Houston Texans have moved to sign Randall Cobb after his decision to trade DeAndre Hopkins for the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Cobb has agreed to a three-year, $ 27 million deal with Houston that contains $ 18.75 million in guarantees, according to the NFL Network.

The move came after star star Hopkins was surprisingly sent to the Cardinals in a package that saw running back David Johnson move in the other direction.

Houston also scored a second-round pick this year and a fourth round next year, while sending its 2020 fourth-round pick.

The four-time All-Pro Hopkins later tweeted to say that the city of Houston "will always be loved,quot; and stated that their new goal was to bring a championship to Arizona.

The Texas organization served me well, the City of Houston served me well, and my peers served me well. The city of Houston will always be loved. Now is the time to bring a championship to AZ! HOP OUT!!! – Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 17, 2020

In addition to adding Cobb and Johnson, the Texans have re-signed cornerback Bradley Roby, tight end Darren Fells, quarterback AJ McCarron and kicker Ka & # 39; imi Fairbairn.

Cobb, 29, spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys and caught 55 passes for 828 yards before reaching free agency.

The slot receiver had spent the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, making an impressive connection with QB Aaron Rodgers.