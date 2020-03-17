Tesla told to shut down California factory to help fight coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLfe542003cbdc556bac4dde8eef78c79311% %MINIFYHTMLfe542003cbdc556bac4dde8eef78c79312%

Tesla is not exempt from the new San Francisco Bay Area Coronavirus Refugee Order, and should suspend normal operations at its Fremont, California, factory for three weeks, according to county and county officials. local sheriff's office. This comes after Tesla kept its factory open and operational today, the first day the new order was placed.

The shelter-in-place order was announced yesterday by leaders of six counties in the Bay Area as part of a collective effort to curb the spread of the virus. Citizens were asked not to leave their homes except for "essential activities,quot; such as buying food, and "nonessential businesses,quot; were ordered to close.

Tesla's director of human resources, Valerie Workman, informed employees in an email that she believed Tesla would be considered an "essential business,quot; and therefore would be exempt from the closing order. Tesla's auto manufacturing companies did not appear to fit directly with the language of "essential business,quot; in the text of the order, but Workman told employees that the Department of Homeland Security considers it to be "National Critical Infrastructure."

"People need access to transportation and energy, and we are essential to providing it," he reportedly wrote in the email, adding that Tesla "has been in close communication with the State of California, Alameda County and the city ​​of Fremont, regarding the guidance of the federal government. "

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has downplayed the email pandemic to his various companies. He said in one that he believes the risk of dying from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, "is * much * less than the risk of death from driving your car home," adding that there are "approximately 36,000 cars. deaths per (year), compared to 36 so far this year for C19 ". (Since then, that number has more than doubled in the US.) He also said that "his frank opinion remains that the damage from the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus."

Musk told employees that they can stay home if they feel sick or uncomfortable, but it is unclear whether the company is offering paid vacations to those workers.

Tesla has not responded to multiple emails, text messages, and phone calls about the status of its Fremont factory, where the Model 3, Model S, Model X, and now Model Y are assembled. The California Governor's Office , the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the City of Fremont made do not respond to requests for comment.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted Tuesday night that Tesla "is not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order," and said that "Tesla can maintain minimal basic operations,quot; under the order. .

"Minimum core operations,quot; are defined by the order as "(l) the minimum activities necessary to maintain the value of the company's inventory, ensure safety, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions,quot;, and "(l) l minimum activities necessary to facilitate the company's employees to continue working remotely from their residences."

Other American automakers have not yet closed their manufacturing facilities, although they are not located in the Bay Area, which was the first place to impose such stringent blocking guidelines as part of the fight to stop the pandemic. However, those automakers face increasing pressure from the United Auto Workers union and others to halt operations.