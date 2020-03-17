Home Local News Ten Detained at Aurora ICE Detention Center Isolated for Possible Exposure to...

Ten Detained at Aurora ICE Detention Center Isolated for Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Ten Detained at Aurora ICE Detention Center Isolated for Possible Exposure to Coronavirus
%MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea811% %MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea812%

David Zalubowski, Associated Press file

This file photo from April 15, 2017 shows the entrance to the GEO Group Immigration Detention Center in Aurora.

Ten detainees at the Aurora ICE Detention Center are being isolated for possible exposure to the new coronavirus, and the agency has temporarily suspended social visits at all of its detention centers.

%MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea813% %MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea814%

There are no positive cases within the facilities of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus, an ICE spokeswoman said.

%MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea815%%MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea816%

"Law enforcement agencies across the country, to include ICE, are paying close attention to this pandemic," said Alethea Smock, an ICE spokeswoman, in a statement. "While our law enforcement officers and agents continue daily compliance operations to make criminal and civil arrests, prioritizing people who threaten our national security and public safety, we remain committed to the health and safety of our employees. and the general public. "

Epidemiologists at ICE have been tracking the outbreak and have issued a guide for health personnel for the detection and management of possible exposure among detainees, Smock said in the statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©