Ten Detained at Aurora ICE Detention Center Isolated for Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea811% %MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea812%

Ten detainees at the Aurora ICE Detention Center are being isolated for possible exposure to the new coronavirus, and the agency has temporarily suspended social visits at all of its detention centers.

%MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea813% %MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea814%

There are no positive cases within the facilities of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus, an ICE spokeswoman said.

%MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea815% %MINIFYHTMLaf4162a062fe84c33ae5e8fdd13ceea816%

"Law enforcement agencies across the country, to include ICE, are paying close attention to this pandemic," said Alethea Smock, an ICE spokeswoman, in a statement. "While our law enforcement officers and agents continue daily compliance operations to make criminal and civil arrests, prioritizing people who threaten our national security and public safety, we remain committed to the health and safety of our employees. and the general public. "

Epidemiologists at ICE have been tracking the outbreak and have issued a guide for health personnel for the detection and management of possible exposure among detainees, Smock said in the statement.

The Aurora Sentinel first reported that the 10 individuals were immediately separated for monitoring as a precaution.

"ICE continues to incorporate CDC's COVID-19 guide, which is based on established protocols for monitoring and managing infectious diseases currently in use by the agency," Smock said in the statement. "Additionally, ICE is actively working with state and local health partners to determine if any detainee requires additional testing or monitoring to combat the spread of the virus."

The Aurora ICE facility, which is privately managed by the for-profit group Geo Group, has been the site of several disease outbreaks in recent years, including chickenpox, scabies, and chickenpox.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.