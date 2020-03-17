Tedros: the face of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic | Ethiopia News

As the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world, a public figure has become familiar to most people: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The Ethiopian in charge of the World Health Organization (WHO) has led the fight against the coronavirus, which he called a pandemic last week. For months, it has been providing almost daily updates on the latest information on the virus, issuing guidance and shaping the response from governments around the world.

Born in Asmara, Eritrea in 1965, the silent father of five is the first African to become director general of the United Nations health agency.

Tedros was elected to the position in May 2017 with a five-year term that promises to transform the agency, address emergencies, and prioritize universal coverage.

He did not have to wait long to face his first test.

When he took over as WHO chief, the world was still recovering from a devastating Ebola outbreak that claimed more than 11,300 lives in West Africa. But another outbreak of viral disease soon emerged; This time in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

More than 2,200 people have died since the DRC declared an Ebola outbreak in August 2018, the tenth in its modern history. The last Ebola patient in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was released from a medical center earlier this month, nearing the end of the nearly two-year outbreak..

By then, however, another outbreak had monopolized world attention: the SARS-CoV-2 virus that was first detected late last year in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province. As of March 17, the virus has spread to some 150 countries, infecting more than 170.00 people and causing 7,019 deaths.

"We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test," Tedros told reporters in Geneva on Monday, describing the pandemic as "the global health crisis that defines our time."

WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Tedros has a PhD in Community Health Philosophy from the University of Nottingham in the UK and a Master of Science in Infectious Disease Immunology from the University of London.

Before taking over WHO, he had risen to the ranks of the Ethiopian government, first under Meles Zenawi and then Hailemariam. Disappointed – leaders with questionable human rights records.

He held the ministry of health portfolio from 2005 to 2012, during which time he was praised for transforming Ethiopia's healthcare sector and making healthcare accessible to millions in Africa's second most populous nation.

But a leading global health expert, adviser to a rival candidate for WHO's top job, alleged that Tedros had covered up three cholera epidemics in the East African country, and his opponents alleged that he had discouraged the media. to cover the cases. Tedros denied the allegations, calling them as "Last minute smear campaign,quot; before the elections for the new CEO.

From 2012 to 2016, Tedros held the portfolio of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During this time, human rights groups such as Human Rights Watch and foreign officials accused the Addis Ababa government of killing hundreds of protesters and displacing thousands more, as well as imprisoning and torturing political opponents and media workers.