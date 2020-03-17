Ted Walsh Supports Motion to Cancel Grand National | Racing News

National Grand Prix-winning coach Ted Walsh is one of those supporting the decision to cancel this year's renovation of the spectacular Aintree due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Recognized as the world's largest obstacle course and the largest betting event on the racing calendar, the National was officially suspended on Monday night following a surge in measures implemented by the UK Government in an attempt to tackle the rapid spread of Covid-19.

Walsh, who toasted to punters across the country after teaming up with his son Ruby to claim the glory of Grand National with the heavily supported Papillon in 2000 and was to become second field favorite Any Second Now this year, admits to having lost the Great race. For the first time since World War II in 1945 it is a great blow to the sport.

However, the 69-year-old is able to see the big picture, a vision put into significant context when the British Horse Racing Authority made the decision Tuesday afternoon to cancel all races from Wednesday through late April.

Speaking before that announcement, Walsh said, "What will be will be. Running is running, and trying to keep the human race safe is much more important."

"It is disappointing, but there are many more important things in this world than National English."

"Racing will survive. Ultimately, the welfare of humanity is far more important than racing."

Lucinda Russell's One For Arthur became the second Grand National winner trained in Scotland by earning gold in 2017, and was due to try to regain his crown at Merseyside next month.

"I think everyone feels a little flat, and more than anything, I find it really sad," Russell said.

"We have to look at the big picture, and when you see what is happening across the country you can understand why they have made this decision, but I suppose the first emotion you feel is selfish, and it is just a pity that the National does not follow ahead.

"One For Arthur is in great shape, hopefully we'll have him back next season."

"In races we are in this bubble, and I know from running behind closed doors at Kelso on Monday (that) the general attitude of the people involved is to roll up your sleeves and carry on, but you have to stop and watch what happens outside of the races."

The Grand National is one of the few major awards that so far eluded five-time jumping champion coach Nicky Henderson.

The Seven Barrows manager feels that officials had little choice but to suspend proceedings in Liverpool.

"From a racing point of view, it is a very sad day: this is one of the most important events of the year worldwide," Henderson told BBC Radio Four.

"But at the same time, we have to respect enormously the situation in which our country finds itself and, in fact, the entire world.

"We are in a kind of crisis that we have not known before, not our generation anyway.

"Losing the Grand National is sad for industry and sports in general, but we all appreciate the situation we are in right now."

Brian was definitely considered a big contender for the race by Brian Ellison, but those plans are now in the smoke.

"It is very disappointing because we have been training the horse for National all year," said the Norton-based coach.

Jessica Harrington's Magic Of Light finished second after Tiger Roll last year, but the veteran handler is philosophical about the decision.

"What will be will be, and there is nothing I can do to change it," he said.

"Governments have said what they have said, and I think they are doing the right thing. We live in a fun old world right now, but we will all get through it, eventually."

"These are unprecedented times. We've dealt with the feet and the mouth and things like that before, but this is different."

Harrington attended the Cheltenham Festival last week and has been self-isolated on his return.

"I'm just not shamelessly going everywhere, that's all I'm doing," he said.

"I'm just not shamelessly doing things, and I think that's reasonable."

"You have to laugh. I'm over 70 years old, so I think I'm being sensible."

"None of us know how this is going to work. We could know a little more in the next two to three weeks, but like everything, it just takes time."