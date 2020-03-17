Taylor Swift promotes social estrangement and self-quarantine with her cat Meredith as the coronavirus pandemic spreads

Taylor Swift joins many others in the fight against the Coronavirus by using her platform to share an important message about social estrangement. Taylor's fans know that the 10-time Grammy winner loves cats (she calls herself a "cat lady,quot;) and from her semi-formal public service announcement, she focused on her cat Meredith, a beautiful Scottish Fold who It is named after the character Meredith Gray in Grey's Anatomy, who likes to "isolate himself,quot;. Taylor Swift shared a photo of Meredith as she rested as she snuggled inside her modern design cat house. Meredith had a carefree expression on her kitten face and apparently didn't mind being photographed while looking at the camera.

Taylor Swift shared the following photo and caption with her 128 million Instagram followers.

“For Meredith, self-quarantine is a way of life. Be like Meredith.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread worldwide, more people isolate themselves, practice social distancing, and quarantine at the first signs of illness.

You can see the photo that Taylor Swift shared below.

Taylor's message is heard loud and clear, as the photo has more than 1.5 million likes. Taylor has kept a pretty low profile on social media since her movie. Cats bombed in theaters. Some reports suggested that Taylor took failure pretty hard, as she is used to winning and being successful in virtually everything she puts into her hand. That doesn't mean Taylor doesn't have her fair share of anxiety and seizures. If anything, Taylor Swift is a person who has been attacked on multiple fronts, but she always defends herself, whether Kanye West messes up her winning moment or people in the recording music industry don't give Taylor their fair share.

Like many celebrities, Taylor does not let the Coronavirus pandemic scare her quietly. He decided to return to social networks with a message for his followers that, without a doubt, he hopes that many will take seriously. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that people stay within three feet of each other, limit social gatherings, and basically stay indoors to avoid passing the virus on to the most vulnerable people.

What do you think about Taylor Swift's creative message to promote social distancing?



