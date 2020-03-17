Tamar Braxton Reveals Details About Her New WEtv Series, "Get Ya Life,quot;

Happy birthday Tamar Braxton! Today, Tamar celebrated her 43rd anniversary, and her fans are sending her best wishes, especially since she told them she was really depressed these days.

‘I'm sitting here sobbing. Not because I won an award, but because after all I've been through, this is a reminder. Ladies and gentlemen, there is an ongoing war. Us against our minds. I have been depressed for 4 days, not knowing why I want 2quit, I want 2stop. Do not! Fight! "He told his fans on Twitter.

WEtv revealed that Tamar would be the star of her own reality series Get Ya Life and the star now offers more details on her new show.

It was also reported that in an Instagram Live story captured by TheJasmineBrandTamar revealed that the new series would focus on her personal life and also on the public drama that has been surrounding her all along.

"So it is a program that was originally supposed to be about my life and about me creating a possible record," he said.

She went on and said "and what is my life like now without Vince (Herbert) in the photo, dating David, being a single mom and also running my business alone, without an agent, without a manager but also uplifting."

You probably already know that Tamar had some hectic years, and was in the spotlight the entire time during her relationship with Vincent Herbert.

"And that's the reason why I don't have an agent or a manager because sometimes you get through situations," Tamar continued.

She continued and explained that ‘Sometimes the people around you keep you suffocated and depressed. So this show is about me breaking up and being all that I am. And once again, I'm not going to say too much, but hopefully that's all you can see. "

For her birthday, Tamar received many good wishes and prayers.



