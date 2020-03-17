Tamar Braxton celebrates her 43rd birthday: fans send her best wishes after she tells them she's depressed

Tamar Braxton is celebrating his 43rd anniversary these days, and his fans wish him all the best on social media. The Shade Room shared some beautiful videos to celebrate the diva.

This is what Tamar posted on his Twitter account.

%MINIFYHTMLf8c05412eb0529e376a66f3d1ad66ba711% %MINIFYHTMLf8c05412eb0529e376a66f3d1ad66ba712%

Tamar wrote: ‘On that note, THIS is #StTamarsDay I will be happy and happy about it! Praise be to God❤️🙏🏼 ’

Tamar also posted: "I am sitting here sobbing. Not because I have won an award, but because, after all, I have passed, this is a reminder. Ladies and gentlemen, there is a war going on. Us against our minds. I have been depressed 4 days, not knowing why I want 2quit, I want 2stop. No! Fight! & # 39;

I'm sitting here sobbing. Not because I won an award, but because after all I've been through, this is a reminder. Ladies and gentlemen, there is an ongoing war. Us against our minds. I have been depressed for 4 days, not knowing why I want 2quit, I want 2stop. Do not! Fight! https://t.co/jxh9qNuTbN – TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 17, 2020

Someone else said, "Don't give up. Tay, I believe you. You've come so far. Don't give up now." As you said to Toni, don't quit, neither do you. 2020 has just started, it's not over yet, there's still more to come, so don't give up. Stay strong, Tay, love. "

A follower said: ‘I hope your days improve, Reina! We are celebrating you today! Happy St. Tamar's Day! "

Someone else said: 'You must stay strong baby' You are a fighter and you will overcome this like any other obstacle that hits you: God has great plans for you and once you see them, you will receive a sigh of relief. ! We all love you Tamar and you can always count on us #tamartians. "

A fan said: ‘Hbd Tamar! We love you! Identify what is happening. I'm usually THE QUEEN OF BDAY … I'm still trying to get into the spirit … and mine was the ninth. On December 7 our house burned down, it was homeless until January 30 … on February 6 my grandmother passed away … and I wonder who I am NOW. I dont know. I don't feel like me. "

In other news, Tamar made headlines regarding his former friend and colleague, Loni Love. These two have been coming and going for several years on the public firing of The real.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLf8c05412eb0529e376a66f3d1ad66ba780% %MINIFYHTMLf8c05412eb0529e376a66f3d1ad66ba780%

The singer and reality star quickly blamed Loni for her brutal departure from the talk show.



Post views:

0 0