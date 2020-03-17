Suspected positive case of coronavirus identified at Conifer High School.

A suspected positive case of coronavirus has been identified in the Jeffco Public Schools at Conifer High School.

Jeffco Public Health notified students, families, and staff Monday night about the development.

"We are communicating because there has been an alleged positive case of COVID-19 within the Conifer High School system," JPH wrote in a statement to the families of Conifer High School. "This means that your child may have been exposed to a positive case of Coronavirus 2019 disease (COVID-19)."

The health department advised families to watch for symptoms and consult the website of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA For guidelines for the next 14 days.

If the county health department determines that a student has been in close and direct contact with the person who tested positive, the student's family will be notified directly.

The school, 9th grade 12th grade with over 800 students, is currently closed, as is the district, due to coronavirus concerns.