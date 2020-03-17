Summer hockey? NHL Players Launch July Restart; playoffs in August and September

%MINIFYHTMLaf4af98d6593b5358d04975ed3f4e94011% %MINIFYHTMLaf4af98d6593b5358d04975ed3f4e94012%

The 2019-20 NHL season has been on hiatus since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is still unclear whether, or when, it will resume.

%MINIFYHTMLaf4af98d6593b5358d04975ed3f4e94013% %MINIFYHTMLaf4af98d6593b5358d04975ed3f4e94014%

According to TSN's Frank Seravalli, some of the top NHL players have released a reboot in late July for the 2019-20 NHL season with a training camp starting in early July. After the conclusion of the regular season, the Stanley Cup playoffs would begin in August and end in September.

%MINIFYHTMLaf4af98d6593b5358d04975ed3f4e94015% %MINIFYHTMLaf4af98d6593b5358d04975ed3f4e94016%

The league would then conduct a month-long offseason in October in which the NHL Entry Draft and Free Agency would take place, with the 2020-21 season finally kicking off in November.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that an NHL governor heard a version of this proposal and that an October offseason would be ideal for some of the southern NHL clubs that tend to have low attendance numbers during that month.

PLUS: Tracking how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting hockey

According to LeBrun, a big concern for that governor is that the NHL is resuming the 2019-20 season too soon, then a player testing positive for the coronavirus, leading to yet another season close.

LeBrun added that there is no leading option on how to proceed to end the 2019-20 season. Sports-Express writer Igor Eronko reported that the NHL was considering a 24-team playoff with TSN's Darren Dreger, adding that an NHL general manager saw this as a good option.

PLUS: What are the Stanley Cup playoffs like today?

Seravalli said the players do not want the playoffs to be played on empty arenas and that they are willing to hold out as long as possible to ensure fans can attend the games.