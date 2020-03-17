Stores that limit hours, purchases in response to panic purchases by Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In response to widespread panic buying and hoarding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, grocery stores across the country are limiting their hours, closing their doors early to allow employees to focus on cleaning and replenishing shelves empty.

"It feels scary," said Jessica King, a buyer.

King's favorite Aldi at Rancho Cucamonga has just modified her business hours, closing at 5 p.m., so she said she planned to stand in line at 8 a.m., an hour before the store opened.

"People are hoarding, and I feel like we should all respect the fact that we all need things," King said.

Denise Magnus and her daughter said they understand why stores are limiting business hours and the number of high-demand products that people can buy.

"This is the second store we've been to," he said, noting that they would probably have to go to a third party to have everything on their shopping list.

The Stater Bros store in Chino was limiting the sale of water, milk, eggs, paper products, cleaning supplies, and medications to one per household.

"There are a lot of people who are hysterical about this," Magnus said. "I'm just trying to do my daily shopping."

But it's not just day-to-day shoppers who find it difficult to get supplies.

"Those who are more vulnerable, older people especially can't get what they need," said Shelley Reed, a buyer.

To combat that, some stores have said they would offer special hours for seniors to shop when the shelves are full.

Trader Joe’s in Monrovia will open from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Grocery Outlet in Altadena will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and Vallarta in Pasadena from 7 to 8 a.m.

And some Inland Empire stores said panic shopping wasn't the only reason they had a hard time keeping items on the shelf, they said the surge in customers was also having an impact.