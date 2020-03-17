Stephen Colbert Films Surprise ‘Late Show’ Bathtub Monologue – Deadline

While late night television production has been halted due to the coronavirus crisis, we are glimpsing how a couple of nightly hosts are grappling during the shutdown.

CBS ’ Late show Host Stephen Colbert made a surprise appearance from his tub (yes, you read that correctly), where he filmed a monologue that was shown before Monday night's replayed episode. "You're watching a very special edition away from the Late Show, Colbert joked, or as I call it now, The Lather Show with Scubbin & # 39; Colbert, with guests Mr. Bubble and the musical duo Head & Shoulders."

Colbert also addressed the issue of social distancing. "The government tells us all to avoid human contact indefinitely. And on behalf of the socially anxious everywhere, let me tell you, way ahead of you! I've been avoiding human contact since before it was great, "said Colbert.

He also encouraged viewers, acknowledging that it is a "strange moment", and "if you are watching this from home right now, you should know that you are doing the right thing." You can look up.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central & # 39; s The daily show Host Trevor Noah turned Italian in his response to the closing. Noah went to the balcony of his apartment, where he opened up to a song while practicing social distancing.