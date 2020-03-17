Stefon Diggs: Wide Receiver Joins Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings Exchange | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLab6ab951261a173e0f8324e006e55d5d11% %MINIFYHTMLab6ab951261a173e0f8324e006e55d5d12%





The Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs in an exchange with the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs, who set a personal record of 1,130 yards received last season, will fuel the Bills' 26th strike in the NFL last season.

In exchange for Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, the Vikings will receive first, fifth, and sixth round picks this year, plus a fourth-round pick from 2021.

The move came less than eight hours after Diggs tweeted, "It is time for a new beginning."

In addition to setting a new personal record for receiving yards, Diggs last season had 63 catches and six touchdowns in 15 games, all of which started.

The 26-year-old also made four receptions for 76 yards, and one marker, in two playoff games.

In five NFL seasons, Diggs, who signed a five-year extension with the Vikings in July 2018 worth $ 72 million, has 365 catches for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns.