State leases two hotels near Oakland International to ease the spread of the coronavirus from homeless people – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – State officials have announced that they have rented rooms at two hotels near Oakland International Airport to accommodate homeless people during the coronavirus crisis.

State authorities have identified 901 hotels in California that can be leased to provide housing for the homeless.

Newsom said the state was taking steps to "get people out of the camps and into settings where we can address their growing anxiety and our growing concern for the health of some of our most vulnerable Californians."

According to Newsom, state officials have already reached lease agreements for 393 rooms at two unnamed hotels located near the Oakland airport. He said control of the rooms would be turned over to local officials so they can determine how they will be used during the growing spread of the coronavirus in the state.

On Monday, a Santa Clara County official announced two new deaths from the virus, including a homeless man.

Meanwhile, in San Carlos, former Grand Princess passengers who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but did not require hospitalization, were already accommodated at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Skyway Road. The 120-room hotel is enclosed by a perimeter fence and is guarded by US Marshals. USA, With the help of California Highway Patrol officers.

Passengers, authorities said, cannot be taken to military bases because the Defense Department does not allow those who are ill on their properties.

Authorities have also said they plan to distribute trailers across the state where homeless people can take refuge or be quarantined. Newsom also said that his office was working with shelters across the state to make sure they created distance based on social spacing between beds to help stop the spread of the virus.

California has more than 100,000 homeless residents sleeping on the street on any given night, including thousands of people in the Bay Area.

"We will be overwhelmed if we don't move with real urgency in this space," Newsom said of the lease plan.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, San Francisco has moved to install trailers where sick homeless people who need to be quarantined but not hospitalized can go.

San José has also ended the sweeps of camps, worried that asking people to pick up and relocate could facilitate the spread of the virus. The city also delivered 14 hand washing stations, portable toilets, and other supplies to large sites with groups of homeless people.

Oakland officials have added more handwashing stations and portable toilets in the city's homeless camps.