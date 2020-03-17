Star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice: & # 39; I am no longer attracted to husband Joe! & # 39;

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has revealed that she is no longer attracted to her husband Joe Giudice.

"Were you attracted to him when you saw him?" Andy Cohen is seen asking Teresa during a preview of this week's reunion episode.

She told Cohen that she was not, adding: "Thank God Audriana slept with me every night," Teresa continued. "He was supposed to stay with one of his sisters, but he wanted to stay with me, so he was a good blocker."

She told him that Joe "was not happy,quot;. She added: "You know, a boy when you say no …".

Teresa and Joe announced months ago that they would divorce after more than 20 years of marriage. While Joe was incarcerated, Teresa was seen with a younger man, Blake Shreck.

Both have argued that they are just friends. During the part of the meeting last week, Teresa confessed that she was interested in someone new, but she did not spill any more tea.

The final part of the meeting airs on March 18.