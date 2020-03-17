Home Entertainment Star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice: &...

Star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice: & # 39; I am no longer attracted to husband Joe! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has revealed that she is no longer attracted to her husband Joe Giudice.

"Were you attracted to him when you saw him?" Andy Cohen is seen asking Teresa during a preview of this week's reunion episode.

She told Cohen that she was not, adding: "Thank God Audriana slept with me every night," Teresa continued. "He was supposed to stay with one of his sisters, but he wanted to stay with me, so he was a good blocker."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©