Spotted Kelly Machine Gun Kissing YouTuber Girlfriend Sommer Ray Amid Coronavirus Fright

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who got into a fight with Eminem in the summer of 2018, has a new girlfriend. Just Jared picked up a photo recently of The Dirt alumnus circling YouTuber Sommer Ray when they were shopping together on March 16 in Los Angeles.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, MGK and Sommer were walking together and holding hands while buying Dr. Marten's shoes. As most know, the couple sparked dating rumors just a couple of weeks ago when Somer was seen at their concert.

Rapper fans know that he recently moved into the film industry after the panoramic release of his EP, Drunkenness, following his fief with Eminem. The EP did not sell well and was criticized by fans, critics, and also detractors who clearly sided with Eminem in his enmity.

While MGK's career continues strong, especially in relation to the film business, he has run into trouble several times in recent years, even when his close friends beat up G-Rod in 2018.

TMZ reported earlier this year that several of the rapper / actor's friends, including John Cappelletty and Brandon Allen, were indicted by a grand jury. The Fulton County Prosecutor confirmed that both men were charged with aggravated assault for the assault on Gabriel Rodríguez.

Todd Malm revealed on February 15 that if the men involved are convicted, they could be slapped with around 20 years behind bars. At the time, G-Rod did not simply want to press charges. Rodríguez wanted to file a lawsuit against Machine Gun Kelly, claiming that he was the one who ordered the men to attack him.

As previously reported, G-Rod approached MGK at a bar with a cell phone in hand and called him "p * ssy,quot; while filming the entire reaction. Subsequently, G-Rod was shot dead by the actor's friends in the lobby of a Hampton Inn.

Ad

Regardless of her issues, MGK has continued to mingle with celebrities, including Kate Beckinsale, Demi Lovato, and Pete Davidson.



Post views:

one