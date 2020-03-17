Southeast Asian countries step up measures against coronavirus | News

Malaysia has implemented some of the most drastic restrictions observed in Asia to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Its borders are now closed to tourists, and Malays are unable to leave for two weeks.

The country has more cases than anywhere else in Southeast Asia, but there are concerns about undetected cases in the region.

Jessica Washington of Al Jazeera reports from Jakarta.