Sonoma County preparing shelter-in-place order – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – With seven other San Francisco Bay Area counties in the midst of their first day of a shelter-in-place order, Sonoma County officials said Tuesday they were finalizing their own version of the order.

In neighboring Napa County, emergency services officials said they will issue new recommendations Monday afternoon, but that the county will not impose a shelter-in-place order at this time.

Dr. Sundari Mase, acting Sonoma County public health officer, said the order was still being drafted, but will take effect on Wednesday shortly after midnight.

Shelter-in-place orders generally restrict public activities to meet essential daily needs and direct people to work from home for three weeks unless they perform essential services.

Counties that have adopted shelter-in-place orders include Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, and San Mateo. Berkeley and Oakland have also issued the orders.

Mase recommended that the county issue the shelter-in-place order after a meeting Tuesday morning. The county has six coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.