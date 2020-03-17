Solve the refugee camps and solve the refugee crisis | Europe

%MINIFYHTML35151aac026b7977b9c34bb55347ce2311% %MINIFYHTML35151aac026b7977b9c34bb55347ce2312%

See how inhumanity develops in refugee camps like Moria On the Greek island of Lesbos, it is hard not to ask why the situation has become so dire for people fleeing war and desperate lives, and for the countries that receive and welcome them.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011; How can it be possible that the simplest task has yet to be accomplished: the provision of decent services and protection for human beings, regardless of who they are or where they come from?

Mainly, this is a logistical and organizational task that can be accomplished with adequate professional and financial resources; neither of which should be a problem for a continent like Europe.

As time passes, the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Syria and other war-torn areas of the world is worsening for refugees from those places. As has been happening in Lesbos, we see daily images of burning refugee centers, desperate people beaten with sticks and tear gas, and angry protesters fearful of more immigration.

Everything seems very far from the European ideal of open and free societies; a Europe that seemed to be the incubator and catalyst for a modern, interconnected and sustainable humanity; A Europe we hoped for would finally overcome its dark history of colonialism, imperialism and fascism.

From a humanitarian and professional perspective, it is to be expected that the kind of disorder unfolding in Lesbos will occur at the beginning of a crisis such as the war in Syria, not years after a known situation. And it is happening on the richest continent in this world.

This is the shameful result of having no vision or leadership when it comes to managing the refugee crisis; of politicians who succumbed to the most primitive narrative and adopted policies of panic and myopia.

Closing borders with repressive measures, deporting Young refugees and migrants, even when they have learned the language and are working or in the process of learning, are actions that ambitious populist politicians and European leaders in Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, Italy or centrist parties use to earn political points with the voters. on the right in Scandinavia or Greece.

Their hard line attracts votes from people who feel insecure and have not been shown the benefits of implementing modern migration and integration measures.

Affordable housing or support for small businesses and savings schemes that made Europe so successful in rebuilding Following WWII they have been abandoned and neglected throughout Europe.

Europe's visionless response to the refugee crisis has created the chaos necessary for right-wing nationalism to flourish. Recent newspaper Headlines, like "Illegal immigrants are flooded!" and "Migrants steal jobs from British youth,quot; seen in the UK in 2019, have fueled this kind of sentiment.

There is a solution

With the right tools (a team, a sufficient budget, three months to establish adequate camps and six months to implement the first phase of its launch) and the immediate crisis in Greece and, by default, the European crisis would have ended if only will manage correctly.

Done correctly, we could avoid images of human suffering and abuse, stories of suicidal childrenabused women human smugglers and mafia prosperous

The conditions in the Greek islands, the reforms introduced by the Greek government resulted in a blockade asylum applications – a violation of international law – and the reduction of social support even to recognized refugees will further open the doors to human trafficking and exploitation.

I saw it all when I was manager of the Zaatari refugee camp on the Jordanian-Syrian border in 2013 and 2014. During initial restrictions that strictly limited the freedom of movement of refugees in the 100,000-person camp, prostitution, smuggling and Child abuse were prolific. We knew that the Syrian mafia and business networks linked to the armed opposition made millions every month. We didn't have the resources or the intelligence available to do much about it.

This is still going on. Gangs and human traffickers take advantage of the desperation and vulnerability of people trying to reach Greece. Recruitment in brothels, sweatshops and farms in Europe is thriving because desperate refugees feel they have no other choice.

The documents are falsified by international gangs, and children, in particular, have disappeared without a trace: tens of thousands in the past five years, according to Europol and other child protection agencies.

Calming our fear of immigrants

For those concerned about the effect of refugees entering their countries, properly managed refugee settlements would also curb the uncontrolled rush of refugees to northern Europe. Responsible management of sustainable camps that become settlements could fix all of that.

There would be immediate protection and asylum procedures for those who need it most and support for victims of violence, as well as trauma treatment.

There would be due process to help people return to their countries with dignity with adequate support or to be linked to opportunities in other parts of the world.

This has been done before and can be done again. But Europe must be willing to invest adequately in hosting a larger number of desperate refugees and migrants.

To do this, the camps will have to be transformed into sustainable settlements and cities that can host hundreds of thousands of people. That is what communities have achieved throughout history when towns and settlements emerged as a result of the arrival of refugees driven out by invaders. Many of our cities have grown that way.

Temporary tenures, storage and transit, and emergency camps with tents or cabin racks and only community laundry and kitchen facilities are not the answer. Those are to deal with an immediate crisis; Here, we are faced with a continuous situation.

My time in Zaatari made this clear to me. Camp residents became angry; They looted, mutinied, and rebelled against aid agencies and authorities there for as long as there was no vision or understanding of the space and services they really needed.

Communal bathrooms and kitchens would be dismantled and used as materials to build individual homes. In Zaatari, once the communal facilities were dismantled and converted into 14,000 private baths and kitchens in homes modeled and decorated to the taste of the residents, there was peace in the camp.

All the residents of the camp really wanted was to be recognized as individuals with dignity and identity.

Therefore, we partnered with city planning and private sector experts from the city of Amsterdam to review and fine-tune how the camps were designed and built.

As a result, Zaatari has become peaceful. It houses a host of innovative projects that foster education, technology, the arts, and entrepreneurship. The refugee camp has become a settlement and an incubator for change.

Europe must be prepared to do exactly what we have been waiting for Kenya, Jordan or Ethiopia to do for decades on our behalf. Hosting, assisting and, if necessary, absorbing and integrating refugees and migrants into existing communities.

At this stage in Europe, it may be more acceptable for the sake of political peace to start with the establishment of new, larger settlements, also in Europe, from which integration, return and resettlement can be coordinated and within which humans can develop and develop strength rather than just being hidden out of sight.

That would mean moving away from the direct integration of a large number of newcomers to the social and economic fabric that has caused friction in Europe.

This is how it could be done.

The construction of a basic accommodation service for initially 100,000 people in mainland Greece or other EU countries could take nine weeks, including preparation.

That would mean establishing five villages for 20,000 residents each. This scheme could be extended as necessary. To start, you would need a total of approximately 2 km of land per settlement, simple planning, simple infrastructure, and basic services.

Plots of land could be allocated allowing the establishment of houses and small businesses.

There must be access to business finance, work permits, and construction permits.. The main point is to allow some initiative of your own.

Taking a more culturally sensitive approach would help: When it comes to shelter and space, start building some communities based on people's origins.

Most importantly, provide a safe space for unaccompanied children, women, and others who need additional protection and support.

Introduce training so that refugees can acquire new skills and invest in people's future.

Camps designed as settlements, rather than just emergency response sites, must become incubators for change and human development. They must allow for initiative, business development, entrepreneurship and learning.

Deploy social social workers to speak, train, and build peer support – understand what individual stories are and show people how to help each other.

In this way, we can help everyone to recover their identity and dignity that many have lost on their journey.

Building resilience, strength, and perspective in individuals will lead to stronger communities and constructive engagement, rather than anger, frustration, and aggression.

Positive commitment and dialogue are the basis on which this crisis can become an opportunity, not only for the people involved but also for their future communities, whether in a new place or in their country of origin.

The EU has invested in Turkey to support their refugee reception and ultimately to curb millions of newcomers. But while we must maintain our support for Turkey and the Middle East, we must also invest in Europe. We should invest in structurally weak and unpopulated areas through the development of new population and commercial centers.

Building new settlements and inclusive cities for migrants that are designed as engines for our economies, so that innovation and growth are attractive to people already in those areas. We no longer have the workforce, youth and energy in all parts of Europe. In many areas, Europe is in demographic and economic decline.

According to Eurostat, the EU statistics arm: "Since peaking at 336.4 million in 2009, the working-age population in the EU-28 has declined not only as a part of the total population but also in absolute terms. "

Investing in people by actively harnessing the energy of migration could be profitable if we harness that energy. It will pay the hosts and ultimately it will be the best investment for development and a more sustainable world.

The city-states of the Gulf, China and Asia have shown us the power and economic momentum that migration and urbanization can bring over the past 30 years. The UAE and the Gulf prosper thanks to the workforce of millions of migrants; China has lifted 800 million people out of poverty.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.